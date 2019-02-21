Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Charges filed against Uniontown woman who allegedly stole, injured 9-week-old puppy

Megan Tomasic
Megan Tomasic | Thursday, February 21, 2019 12:04 a.m
A Chihuahua returned home with a broken leg after it was allegedly stolen from a North Union Township home, state police said.

Kizzy Smith, 18, of Uniontown, was arrested in connection to the incident.

Police said Smith took the 9-week-old puppy from a Johnston Avenue house, went to work, and then posted on social media looking for someone to watch it while she finished her shift.

After she posted on social media saying the dog needed to be watched because it was injured, state police said someone offered to watch the dog, not knowing it was allegedly stolen.

Officers said the Chihuahua wasn’t hurt until it was in Smith’s possession.

Police found the dog after a few hours and returned it to its owner.

Police filed charges against Smith that they did not specify in a news release.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

