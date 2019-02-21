Charges filed against Uniontown woman who allegedly stole, injured 9-week-old puppy

A Chihuahua returned home with a broken leg after it was allegedly stolen from a North Union Township home, state police said.

Kizzy Smith, 18, of Uniontown, was arrested in connection to the incident.

Police said Smith took the 9-week-old puppy from a Johnston Avenue house, went to work, and then posted on social media looking for someone to watch it while she finished her shift.

After she posted on social media saying the dog needed to be watched because it was injured, state police said someone offered to watch the dog, not knowing it was allegedly stolen.

Officers said the Chihuahua wasn’t hurt until it was in Smith’s possession.

Police found the dog after a few hours and returned it to its owner.

Police filed charges against Smith that they did not specify in a news release.

