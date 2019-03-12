Chemical spill shuts down Route 30 in Greensburg

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Route 30 remains closed in both directions near the East Pittsburgh Street ramps in Greensburg after a driver apparently threw a jug of chemicals at another car in an apparent road-rage incident on Tuesday night.

“The person threw a five-gallon jug of xylene out the window,” Hempfield No. 2 Fire Chief Tom Kline said.

Xylene is a chemical solvent, typically used as a paint thinner.

Neither of the drivers remained at the scene, Kline said.

“We’re going to have PennDOT come out and lay down some sand,” Kline said. “We used foam temporarily, to knock down the fumes.”

The incident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to county emergency dispatchers.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.