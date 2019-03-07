Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Chipotle restaurant to open outside Westmoreland Mall | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Chipotle restaurant to open outside Westmoreland Mall

Megan Tomasic
Megan Tomasic | Thursday, March 7, 2019 3:31 p.m
Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening another location in Hempfield Township, but this one will be outside of Westmoreland Mall.

The chain restaurant will be built outside of J.C. Penney’s in an auxiliary parking lot next to Applebee’s along Route 30.

Plans for the project originally showed a space big enough to hold two tenants, Enercon Sevices Engineer Rege Sofranko said. After a lease fell through, Sofranko redrew the plans to make room for just Chipotle.

Plans were moved forward for technical review by the Hempfield Area Planning Commission on Wednesday, making it the second Chipotle location in the township. The restaurant already has a location across from Greengate Center, next to Five Guys and Subway.

Chipotle isn’t the only development headed to the outskirts of the mall. IronRock Tap House, located at the former Ground Round site, is set to open in late spring or early summer.

The restaurant will offer a wide range of menu items and an extensive alcohol selection.

Changes are happening in Westmoreland Mall, including a mini-casino headed to the former Bon-Ton location, which announced national closures last April.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

