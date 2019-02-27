Cops: 2 men accused in South Huntingdon convenience store robbery fled with $33K

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Two men accused by state police of robbing a South Huntingdon Township convenience store-gas station May 6 fled with more than $33,000 from the store’s safe, according to court documents.

Curtis T. Everett, 26, who lists his address as the Westmoreland County Prison, and Dylan J. Kurucz, 26, of Glassport, were arraigned this week on charges of robbery, theft and receiving stolen property filed by state police in Belle Vernon in connection with an armed robbery of the Sunoco service station along Mt. Pleasant Road in South Huntingdon. Everett also is charged with simple assault for allegedly threatening the store clerk with a gun during the 10:46 p.m. holdup.

Trooper Jason Zanolli reported in court documents filed before Rostraver District Judge Charles Christner that Everett on Monday confessed Kurucz and he committed the robbery. Zanolli said Everett told him that Kurucz drove the getaway car. According to court documents, Everett also told the trooper that he used a BB gun when he demanded the store clerk open the safe.

“Everett stated he got approximately $18,000 in cash and $15,000 in checks from the store. The $15,000 in checks were burned,” Zanolli wrote.

In prior interviews, Zanolli reported the pair repeatedly denied committing the robbery.

Both were ordered held in the county jail on $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled March 8 before Christner.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter .