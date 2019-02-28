Cops accuse ex-employee of Greensburg convenience store with burglary, theft
43 minutes ago
City police accused a former employee of a Greensburg convenience store of entering the business after hours and stealing hundreds of dollars.
Aaron P. Payne, 43, of Hempfield, is charged with burglary, theft and receiving stolen property in connection with entering the CoGo’s store at 219 East Pittsburgh St. at 2:39 a.m. Feb. 22, after it closed, and taking $443 from a filing cabinet. Authorities believe Payne used an old work key that he did not return after he was fired, Patrolman Reginald Harbarger reported in court documents.
Payne also was charged this week with escape and resisting police for fleeing officers who wanted to question him Monday about a weekend theft of $75 worth of deli meat and cheeses from Shop ‘n Save on East Pittsburgh Street. Police allege Payne was recognized on surveillance cameras as he left the grocery store without paying for the merchandise. He is charged with retail theft.
District Judge Chris Flanigan ordered Payne held without bail in the Westmoreland County Prison pending a preliminary hearing March 7.
Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter .