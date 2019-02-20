Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Crash knocks out power in North Huntingdon | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Crash knocks out power in North Huntingdon

Jacob Tierney | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 6:03 p.m
778676_web1_gtr-30outage-022119
Joe Napsha | Tribune-Review
Utility workers repair a downed pole in North Huntingdon Township Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.

19 minutes ago

A car snapped a utility pole along Route 30 in North Huntingdon Township Wednesday afternoon, knocking out power in the area.

The crash near the corner of Colonial Manor Road was reported around 4:30 p.m.

Multiple utility companies worked on repairs.

Drivers in the area are urged to treat stoplights as four-way stop signs while the power remains out.

Details about the crash were not immediately available. It is unknown if anyone was hurt.

Firefighters from the Circleville and Hartford Heights fire departments assisted with traffic at the scene.

Traffic was reduced to one lane in both directions.

North Huntingdon police are investigating.

