‘Delay the Disease’ exercise regimen aims to combat effects of Parkinson’s Disease

Officials from OhioHealth, a charitable healthcare-focused arm of the United Methodist Church, are hoping that an exercise regimen designed to combat the onset of Parkinson’s Disease can gain some traction in the Pittsburgh area.

Redstone Highlands officials in Murrysville, Greensburg and North Huntingdon have incorporated the “Delay the Disease” regimen into its programming for senior residents. Led by a certified OhioHealth instructor, the program aims to improve the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of Parkinson’s patients.

“PD patients can manage their disease through exercise – and we encourage everyone to start today,” said David Zid, OhioHealth’s director of movement disorder and musculoskeletal wellness, who developed the program alongside OhioHealth’s Program Development Coordinator Jackie Russell.

“Our goal is to make the benefits of ‘Delay the Disease’ classes available to as many people with PD as possible,” Zid said.

Focusing on symptom-specific exercises with the goal of optimizing function and restoring a measure of independence, “Delay the Disease” includes six class levels ranging from chair-bound participants to advanced and “boot camp,” and are being used in 17 states, according to DelayTheDisease.com.

Redstone officials said they are excited to see what the results of “Delay the Disease” programming will be for residents.

“We understand the challenges those living with Parkinson’s Disease face, and believe regular exercise is the key to living a fuller, happier life,” said Redstone Presbyterian SeniorCare Vice President Vicki Loucks.

For more about the program at Redstone, call Linda Dickson at 724-832-8402, ext. 391.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 412-871-8627, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter .