Delmont scout troop’s veteran memorial recognized with statewide award | TribLIVE.com
Murrysville

Delmont scout troop’s veteran memorial recognized with statewide award

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, March 7, 2019 10:36 a.m
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Rebecca Shissler, 14, of Delmont poses for a photo by part of her Girl Scout Silver Award project, a memorial bench at Eastview Union Cemetery on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
From the left, Andrea and Rebecca Shissler look over the color-coded map Rebecca created for the Eastview Union Cemetery on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Rebecca Shissler, 14, of Delmont poses for a photo by part of her Girl Scout Silver Award project, a memorial bench at Eastview Union Cemetery on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Submitted photo
Above, the veterans’ memorial prior to its 2018 dedication.

Rebecca Shissler’s 97-year-old grandfather fought in World War II, and honoring the military is important to her and her family.

That’s how a project, whose original goal was simply mapping the gravesites at Eastview Union Cemetery, grew to include a veterans’ memorial with a bench, a paver program to solicit additional donations, a flagpole and plans to expand.

Shissler and the other members of Girl Scout Troop 24142 out of Delmont will have their efforts recognized when they receive a 2018 Youth Award from the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors on Friday.

The award will be presented during the Westmoreland County Association of Township Officials’ annual convention in North Huntingdon.

For her Girl Scout Silver Award, Shissler initially set out to create a map of the veterans buried at the cemetery off of East Pittsburgh Street, color-coded to denote which war each veteran fought. Graves at the cemetery date back as far as the Civil War.

As the troop solicited business and community donations to help fund the project, it began to expand, ultimately into a granite bench inscribed with a design Shissler created, a 25-foot flagpole, inscribed pavers, a garden and an information kiosk.

Scouts solicited more than $3,700 in community donations to help fund the project, and also worked with Eastview’s cemetery director to identify the graves of 243 veterans and create the color-coded map.

“We and the Boy Scouts come up here every year and place flags on veterans’ graves,” Shissler said. “So when I was looking for a Silver Award project, this came to mind right away, trying to do more to recognize the veterans here.”

Shissler’s mother Andrea said there are also plans to expand the memorial based on continued paver sales.

Both Rebecca and Andrea thanked all of the project donors, and particularly local veterans’ groups.

“Once word got out to the different vet groups, they started coming out of the woodwork wanting to participate once the project got a little traction,” Andrea said.

The association established the Youth Awards Contest in 1993 to recognize “outstanding community service contributions made by youth groups throughout the Commonwealth.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

