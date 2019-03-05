Democrat announces candidacy for Westmoreland County Register of Wills

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Susan Vosefski, a Democrat from Unity, is seeking her party’s nomination for Westmoreland County Register of Wills in the May primary election.

Vosefski, 58, works as an office and estate administration coordinator at Williams Law Office in Greensburg.

The register of wills office oversees marriage licenses, estate records and orphans court documents.

Vosefski attended Westmoreland County Community College for business management. She said she has experience in administration and fiscal responsibility as well as probate and estate administration.

“… I will bring the unique knowledge and experience that comes with 15 years of providing professional and personal estate administration for families grieving the loss of a loved one. I know the stories behind the paperwork and this is a valuable and compassionate perspective that the citizens of Westmoreland County deserve,” Vosefski said.

