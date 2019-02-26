Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Deputy seeking Republican nomination for Westmoreland sheriff | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Deputy seeking Republican nomination for Westmoreland sheriff

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 5:25 p.m
Steven Felder, a Westmoreland County deputy sheriff, will make his third bid to run the office he has worked in for the last 25 years.

Felder, 55, of Penn Township, announced Tuesday he is seeking the Republican nomination for sheriff. Two-term Republican incumbent Jonathan Held previously said he will seek re-election this year.

“I’ve learned good lessons and bad lessons about how to run the office from the previous sheriffs. It’s just time for me to step up and take a leadership role as the head of the office,” Felder said.

Felder serves as a corporal in the warrant division. Since 2008, he has been the president of the Westmoreland County Court-Related and Court-Appointed Association, the union that represents deputy sheriffs and other county workers at the courthouse.

Felder has a bachelor’s degree in criminology with a minor in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh.

With Felder’s candidacy, two current deputies in the sheriff’s office are now seeking to replace Held. Deputy Sam Pilato, 56, of Hempfield, also plans to run in the GOP primary for the position.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
