Derry man wanted on ‘fugitive warrant’ arrested in Bedford County

A Derry Township man who authorities feared fled the area to avoid trial for allegedly raping a 6-year-old girl was arrested this week in Bedford County.

The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department warrant team and state police in Bedford teamed up to arrest William M. Brady, 36, at a Walmart near Bedford, according to deputy sheriff John Dixon.

Dixon said a female acquaintance of Brady’s lured him to the store via multiple text messages on the promise he could obtain cash from an automated teller machine.

“State police at Bedford were contacted and provided with Brady’s information and location. Within minutes, troopers had Brady in custody,” Dixon said.

Sheriff’s deputies retrieved Brady Friday from the Bedford County Prison to return him to Greensburg for arraignment on the new complaints filed by state police at Kiski.

According to court documents, Brady is accused of theft and access device fraud for racking up $9,800 in personal charges on a credit card belonging to his former employer, Wicklow Logistics, a Derry area water hauler. He’s accused of making multiple fuel and vehicle repair purchases for his personal vehicle in 2018.

Trooper Adam Schrock reported company officials said Brady was furloughed from the firm in November. The thefts were reported in December.

Brady was arrested by county detectives in August 2017 on allegations he allegedly raped a 6-year-old girl at homes in Derry and Jeannette.

Detectives charged Brady with rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and child endangerment. He has been free awaiting trial on $100,000 unsecured bond.

A bench warrant was issued for Brady this week after county probation officers were unable to contact him. A trial status conference on his 2017 case is tentatively scheduled Monday before Judge Timothy Krieger, according to court dockets.

On Friday, Greensburg District Judge Chris Flanigan ordered Brady held in the county prison without bond, saying he is a flight risk.

