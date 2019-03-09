Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Hempfield engineering firm donates $4,215 to Habitat for Humanity | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Hempfield engineering firm donates $4,215 to Habitat for Humanity

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Saturday, March 9, 2019 2:26 p.m
859766_web1_Seton-Hill-student-Molly-Carbone
Tribune-Review File
Seton Hill University students Molly Carbone (in red jacket) and Olivia Gennaro assist Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity at a house renovation project in Hempfield Township in February as part of “Take the Day On” in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. CME Engineering donated $4,215 to help the local Habit for Humanity’s efforts.

The employees of CME Engineering LP of Hempfield recently donated $4,215 to Central Westmoreland Habitat For Humanity in Hempfield.

The donations were raised through CME Cares! — a program in which the CME employees come together to help others and give back to their communities.

CME, a multi-faceted engineering consulting firm specializing in civil, mining and environmental engineering, selected Habitat For Humanity “for putting God’s love into action, bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope,” the company said in a statement.

Habitat for Humanity helps homeowners build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.

This is the sixth year CME has provided local non-profit organizations with contributions from its employees. CME Cares! program has donated more than $58,000 to organizations serving the areas within which CME operates. The company also has an office in Somerset.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
