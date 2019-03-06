Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Export officials hope to begin McKinley Avenue wall repairs by mid-April | TribLIVE.com
Murrysville

Export officials hope to begin McKinley Avenue wall repairs by mid-April

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, March 6, 2019 1:08 p.m
842407_web1_gtr-ExportWall1-030719
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
A failing retaining wall along the north side of McKinley Avenue in Export on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
842407_web1_gtr-ExportWall2-030719
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
A failing retaining wall along the north side of McKinley Avenue in Export on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

46 minutes ago

Jeopardizing Community Development Block Grant funding is just the latest reason Export officials are hoping to quickly fix a retaining wall along the north edge of McKinley Avenue.

The main reason is that the wall is visibly failing and is located in close proximity to multiple homes as well as the borough building.

“This is a dire emergency,” said Councilman John Nagoda. “That wall is going to come down.”

Council this week voted to advertise for bids, with plans to open those bids at its April 2 meeting. Council President Barry Delissio hopes to have construction started by mid-April, and wrapped up by July 1.

A walk up McKinley Avenue quickly reveals buckled pavement and a visible bend in the curbing along the wall, and snow fencing has been erected in areas where the chain-link fence has bent or broken.

Nagoda said engineering work for the project, being done by Antonacci Design Associates in Jeannette, is 95 percent complete. However, borough secretary Tonia Writt said contractors for the project want to push the timeline back a month.

“We can’t push it back,” Mayor Joe Zaccagnini said.

Not only are borough officials looking to fix the wall as soon as possible, “but there’s concern that if we keep waiting, we’re going to lose our (Community Development Block Grant) funding,” Writt said.

Nagoda said the borough has run out of time to wait.

“This money’s on the table,” he said. “If we play around, it could go away, so there’s no time for playing around.”

In 2018, the borough was not able to secure Community Development Block Grant funding to address road issues, because some residents who live on those roads refused to fill out income surveys, which are required as part of the CDBG package Export submits annually.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.