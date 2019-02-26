Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fetterman announces marijuana listening tour stop in Greensburg | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Fetterman announces marijuana listening tour stop in Greensburg

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 2:09 p.m
804984_web1_VND-FettermanCYopening-022619
Pa. Lt. Governor John Fetterman, speaks during a grand opening of the Cresco Labs CY+ medical Maijuana dispensary at Four Kensington Square in New Kensington. Monday Feb 25, 2019.

46 minutes ago

Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman is bringing his marijuana listening tour to Greensburg next week.

Fetterman announced on Facebook that he would be at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center 6 p.m. Monday.

The former Braddock mayor made the tour one of his first priorities after taking office. He plans to visit all 67 Pennsylvania counties to hear what residents have to say about marijuana.

The tour kicked off Feb. 11 in Dauphin County. Westmoreland County is the 15th scheduled stop.

Fetterman was in New Kensington Monday to cut the ribbon at the grand opening of a CY+ medical marijuana dispensary.

At the ribbon cutting, he called medical marijuana “an important industry in Pennsylvania,” and said that while people he’s spoken to on his tour have been divided on the subject of recreational cannabis, they have universally supported legal medical marijuana.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
