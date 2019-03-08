Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fire causes partial collapse of East Huntingdon house | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Fire causes partial collapse of East Huntingdon house

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Friday, March 8, 2019 1:48 a.m
852787_web1_gtr-EHuntFire-030919
Everson Volunteer Fire Company
Firefighters battle a fire as it causes the partial collapse of a house Thursday, March 7, 2019, off Water Street in East Huntingdon.

A burning East Huntingdon house partially collapsed Thursday night as firefighters battled the flames from outside.

The fire was reported at about 6:20 p.m. by a neighbor who saw smoke and flames coming from the second floor of the house, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher.

Traffic was halted on a nearby stretch of the Southwest Pennsylvania Railroad while units from East Huntingdon, Scottdale, Mt. Pleasant and Everson fire departments doused the fire along Hyskell Farm Lane, off Water Street, the dispatcher said.

Initial reports indicated the house may have been vacant.

Firefighters cleared the scene at about 8:30 p.m. Some units returned when the fire rekindled shortly after 11 p.m.

Further details weren’t available.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

