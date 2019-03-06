Firefighters carry dog from burning Greensburg home

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Firefighters in Greensburg were investigating the cause of a blaze Wednesday that damaged a two-story home.

The fire was reported just after 2:30 p.m. at 202 Jefferson Ave., according to Westmoreland County dispatchers.

Firefighters were on the roof of the house, fighting the fire, as smoke poured out of the windows.

The owner of the house, who said he was not home at the time of the fire, declined to comment.

First responders carried a large dog from the home on a fire-scorched door to take him for medical treatment.

