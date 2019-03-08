Fire marshal to investigate fire that damaged Youngwood toy business

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A state police fire marshal will investigate the cause of a fire Thursday night that destroyed an adjoining storage shed and caused mostly interior smoke damage at a Youngwood toy business.

According to Youngwood Fire Chief Lloyd Crago, the owners of Gene and Troy’s Toys, who live nearby, had not been in the South Seventh Street pole building that houses their business before the fire was reported shortly before 10 p.m.

According to its Facebook page, the business buys, sells and trades new and used toys.

The fire started in the shed, which butted against an outer wall, Crago said. The shed burned to the ground, taking with it a rototiller, some fertilizer and gardening supplies stored inside, he said.

“Most of the damage was to the outside of the building,” Crago said, noting, “All the doors were secure.”

