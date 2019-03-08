Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fire marshal to investigate fire that damaged Youngwood toy business | TribLIVE.com
Fire marshal to investigate fire that damaged Youngwood toy business

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Friday, March 8, 2019 12:26 a.m
Firefighters remove ladders while venting smoke from a Youngwood toy business damaged on Thursday, March 7, 2019, by a fire in an adjoining shed.
Firefighters examine the damaged exterior of a Youngwood toy business, where fire destroyed an adjoining shed on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

A state police fire marshal will investigate the cause of a fire Thursday night that destroyed an adjoining storage shed and caused mostly interior smoke damage at a Youngwood toy business.

According to Youngwood Fire Chief Lloyd Crago, the owners of Gene and Troy’s Toys, who live nearby, had not been in the South Seventh Street pole building that houses their business before the fire was reported shortly before 10 p.m.

According to its Facebook page, the business buys, sells and trades new and used toys.

The fire started in the shed, which butted against an outer wall, Crago said. The shed burned to the ground, taking with it a rototiller, some fertilizer and gardening supplies stored inside, he said.

“Most of the damage was to the outside of the building,” Crago said, noting, “All the doors were secure.”

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

