Fire that damaged Youngwood toy business ruled arson | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Fire that damaged Youngwood toy business ruled arson

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Friday, March 8, 2019 2:04 p.m
855080_web1_gtr-ToyFireUpdate01-030919
Renatta Signorini | Tribune-Review
The charred remains of gardening equipment sit outside Gene and Troy’s Toys March 8, 2019, in Youngwood, a day after fire destroyed a shed in the same spot. A state police fire marshal has ruled it a case of arson.
855080_web1_gtr-ToyFireUpdate02-030919
Renatta Signorini | Tribune-Review
Damage can be seen on an exterior wall at Gene and Troy’s Toys March 8, 2019, in Youngwood, a day after fire destroyed a shed in the same spot. A state police fire marshal has ruled it a case of arson.

A state fire marshal has ruled a blaze that damaged a Youngwood toy business Thursday night was intentionally set, according to state police spokesman Trooper Stephen Limani.

Youngwood Fire Chief Lloyd Crago said the owners of Gene and Troy’s Toys, who live nearby, had not been in the South Seventh Street pole building that houses their business before the fire was reported shortly before 10 p.m.

The business buys, sells and trades new and used toys, according to its Facebook page.

The fire started in a shed that butted against an outer wall of the building, Crago said. The shed burned to the ground, taking with it a rototiller, some fertilizer and gardening supplies stored inside, he said.

“Most of the damage was to the outside of the building,” Crago said, noting, “All the doors were secure.”

There was smoke damage inside the building, he said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

Categories: Westmoreland
