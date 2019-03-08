Fire that damaged Youngwood toy business ruled arson

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A state fire marshal has ruled a blaze that damaged a Youngwood toy business Thursday night was intentionally set, according to state police spokesman Trooper Stephen Limani.

Youngwood Fire Chief Lloyd Crago said the owners of Gene and Troy’s Toys, who live nearby, had not been in the South Seventh Street pole building that houses their business before the fire was reported shortly before 10 p.m.

The business buys, sells and trades new and used toys, according to its Facebook page.

The fire started in a shed that butted against an outer wall of the building, Crago said. The shed burned to the ground, taking with it a rototiller, some fertilizer and gardening supplies stored inside, he said.

“Most of the damage was to the outside of the building,” Crago said, noting, “All the doors were secure.”

There was smoke damage inside the building, he said.

