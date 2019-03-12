Firefighters respond to Unity airport after problem with plane’s landing gear

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Firefighters responded Tuesday to Arnold Palmer Regional Airport after a small plane had trouble with its landing gear.

Those aboard the multi-engine plane at 1:30 p.m. learned from air traffic controllers that the aircraft’s landing gear had not fully extended, said Dwayne Pickels, spokesman for the Unity airport. The pilot flew past the airport so those on the ground could get a look after seeing a warning light in the aircraft, he said.

Upon landing, the gear collapsed. The four people aboard were not injured, Pickels said.

“The plane is more or less intact,” he said. “It skidded to a stop.”

Authorities were trying to get the aircraft and debris off the runway. The plane is owned by Golden Wings Aviation based out of Uniontown, according to Federal Aviation Administration records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .