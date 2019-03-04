Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Huntingdon T-Shirt shop provides guide to fish fries | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

North Huntingdon T-Shirt shop provides guide to fish fries

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Monday, March 4, 2019 9:30 a.m
799620_web1_gtr-Fishfryshirt-022819
Joe Napsha | Tribune-Review
Drake Bergman, manager of The Print Shoppe in North Huntingdon, holds a Top Ten Fish Fries tee-shirt at the shop on Feb. 25, 2019.

About an hour ago

Just how popular are Lenten fish fries in Western Pennsylvania? Popular enough that many Westmoreland County fire departments and Catholic churches sell fish and meatless delicacies on Fridays over the next six weeks.

And for a second year, a North Huntingdon print shop has created a customized T-shirt with its own “Top Ten Fish Fries of Westmoreland County.” The shirts will be sold during Lent, which runs from Ash Wednesday (March 6) through Maundy Thursday (April 18), said Drake Bergman, manager of The Print Shoppe on Route 30.

The shirts are designed with a fish holding a frying pan on the front and the list of top area fish frys on the back.

“Here in the Norwin area, seems that we have a fish fry every couple of blocks,” said Geralyn DeFelice, one of the organizers of North Huntingdon’s St. Agnes Catholic Church fish fry.

The Catholic church maintains its rule of abstinence from meat on Fridays during Lent and on Good Friday, said Jerry Zufelt, a spokesman for the Greensburg Diocese. The Rev. Andrew Menke, director of the secretariat of divine worship at the U.S. Catholic Conference of Bishops, said Catholics are obliged to practice some sort of self-denial on Fridays throughout the year. Abstaining from meat is one way to do that, he said.

Not wanting to get in the middle of any battle among fish fry devotees over who has the best in the area, the Print Shoppe created a Facebook poll where fans voted for their favorite fish fry. The poll attracted 444 votes, Bergman said.

Like last year, the top 10 fish fries this year have a decidedly North Huntingdon-Penn Township lean — and one that emphasizes fire departments over churches.

The Claridge Volunteer Fire Department took top honors, followed by the Fairmont/Hahntown, Harrison City, Hartford Heights, Lowber, Madison, North Irwin and Norvelt fire departments. Two churches cracked the list — St. Agnes and partner parishes of St. John the Baptist in Scottdale and St. Joseph Church in Everson.

The Print Shoppe also compiled a list of 54 fire departments and churches across the county that host fish frys. The map, however, does not include fish frys south of the Youghiogheny River.

The Print Shoppe T-shirts sell for $15, with $5 donated to the fish fry of the buyer’s choice, Bergman said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.