Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Former Monessen man sentenced for burning child with scalding water | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Former Monessen man sentenced for burning child with scalding water

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Monday, February 25, 2019 5:20 p.m
799584_web1_GavelNewN

About an hour ago

A former Monessen man was sentenced Monday to serve up to 23 months in jail for an assault against a 3-year-old boy whose hands were severely burned with hot water in 2017.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani ordered Fred Bacon, 24, now of Butler, to complete mental health counseling and serve at least six months behind bars, among other conditions, for the Feb. 9, 2017, incident in Monessen.

Police said Bacon poured scalding water from a faucet on to the hands of the child in his care after he came inside and complained of being cold.

According to court records, the child sustained second-degree burns on both hands, which he was unable to use for several weeks. Doctors determined the burns were not accidental, police said.

Bacon pleaded guilty in October to a felony count of aggravated assault. Prosecutors dismissed charges of child endangerment and reckless endangerment.

Bacon, in court Monday, said he did not intend to injure the child.

“I made a mistake. I didn’t do it on purpose,” Bacon said.

The judge imposed a mitigated sentence and said Bacon could be paroled early if it is determined he can receive outpatient counseling. Bacon has served four months in jail since he pleaded guilty.

“Clearly, this is a case of reckless conduct. As bad as it was, I don’t think you intended to hurt (the child),” Feliciani said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.