Former Monessen man sentenced for burning child with scalding water

A former Monessen man was sentenced Monday to serve up to 23 months in jail for an assault against a 3-year-old boy whose hands were severely burned with hot water in 2017.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani ordered Fred Bacon, 24, now of Butler, to complete mental health counseling and serve at least six months behind bars, among other conditions, for the Feb. 9, 2017, incident in Monessen.

Police said Bacon poured scalding water from a faucet on to the hands of the child in his care after he came inside and complained of being cold.

According to court records, the child sustained second-degree burns on both hands, which he was unable to use for several weeks. Doctors determined the burns were not accidental, police said.

Bacon pleaded guilty in October to a felony count of aggravated assault. Prosecutors dismissed charges of child endangerment and reckless endangerment.

Bacon, in court Monday, said he did not intend to injure the child.

“I made a mistake. I didn’t do it on purpose,” Bacon said.

The judge imposed a mitigated sentence and said Bacon could be paroled early if it is determined he can receive outpatient counseling. Bacon has served four months in jail since he pleaded guilty.

“Clearly, this is a case of reckless conduct. As bad as it was, I don’t think you intended to hurt (the child),” Feliciani said.

