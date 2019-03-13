Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Former NYC mob boss speaking in Greensburg on Good Friday

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 11:39 a.m
875197_web1_gtr-ExMob-031419
Bill Hughes | Las Vegas Review-Journal
Former New York City mob boss Michael Franzese, who will speak in Greensburg on April 18-19.

46 minutes ago

He’s been called “the only high ranking official of a major crime family to ever walk away from the mob and survive.”

Former caporegime of New York City’s Colombo crime family and son of the notorious mobster John “Sonny” Franzese, Michael Franzese walked away from the mafia in the late 1980s after doing a stint in federal prison.

Today, he is a motivational speaker, the leader of a California-based Christian ministry and executive producer of the acclaimed Las Vegas musical “A Mob Story.”

Franzese, 67, will be the featured speaker at the 47th annual Good Friday Family Prayer Breakfast at 7 a.m. April 19 in Greensburg.

The event, sponsored by the Greensburg Christian Businessmen’s Connection, will be held at the Ramada Greensburg Hotel and Conference Center. Franzese also will address the Thursday Dinner at 7 p.m. April 18 at the hotel.

Tickets — $28 for the dinner, $16 for the breakfast — must be purchased in advance by going to pit.cbmc.com or by calling Boice Bailey at 724-689-3305 or Paul Schimizzi at 724-834-8440, ext. 1205. Make checks payable to CBMC.

Franzese is the author of several memoirs, including “From the Godfather to God the Father: The Michael Franzese Story,” “Blood Covenant: The Story of the ‘Mafia Prince’ Who Publicly Quit the Mob and Lived” and “Quitting the Mob: How the ‘Yuppie Don’ Left the Mafia and Lived to Tell His Story.”

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
