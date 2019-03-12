Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fred Rogers doc set for free screening at Saint Vincent | TribLIVE.com
Fred Rogers doc set for free screening at Saint Vincent

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 7:34 p.m
A free screening of the documentary film about iconic children’s television host Fred Rogers will be held at Saint Vincent College on March 25, 2019.

A free screening of the acclaimed Fred Rogers documentary, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” is set for March 25 on the Saint Vincent College campus in Unity.

The public is invited to view the film at 6 p.m. in the Fred M. Rogers Center. The center houses the archive of the iconic children’s television host from Latrobe and supports development of current and emerging leaders in the fields of early learning and children’s media.

Those attending are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to the Westmoreland County Food Bank.

Directed by Morgan Neville, the documentary explores Rogers’ life and guiding philosophies. Debuting at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, it was chosen by Time magazine as one of the top 10 films of the year and won the Film Independent Spirit Award for Best Documentary.

The screening is part of “Fred Forever,” a week-long campus celebration that will focus on fellowship and kindness. It is coordinated by participants in the Fred Rogers Scholars program, which offers a four-year, merit-based scholarship to first-year Saint Vincent students, who develop service-learning projects.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

