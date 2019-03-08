Free fly fishing event for veterans planned near Stahlstown

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A free fly fishing event for veterans is being planned near Stahlstown on May 11.

The event at Foggy Mountain Lodge Lake in Cook Township is for all veterans, including those with disabilities. Six hours of fishing will get underway at 9 a.m.

Adaptive equipment, fishing tackle and restroom facilities will be available and mentors will be on hand to assist fishers of all skill levels. Boy Scout Troop 465 of Greensburg will have a picnic lunch and other refreshments will be available. Fishers should bring a lawn chair.

Several veterans attended last year and fished for rainbow trout, pan fish and bass with members of the Forbes Trail Trout Unlimited chapter. As a collaboration with Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, chapter members helped veterans get their rods set up, cast and reel in the fish.

Any veterans who want to participate can email organizer Larry Myers by April 30 at myersld@comcast.net.

