Greensburg joins other Pa. Catholic dioceses in launching sexual abuse fund

The Greensburg Catholic Diocese on Wednesday announced the launch of a compensations fund for victims of clergy sexual abuse. The diocese, which includes Westmoreland, Fayette, Indiana and Armstrong counties, was the last of seven statewide to launch such a fund.

Greensburg Bishop Edward C. Malesic said those who were sexually abused when they were under the age of 18 by a priest, deacon or seminarian of the diocese — or by a priest or deacon from another diocese or religious order who had faculties and was in active ministry within the diocese at the time of the abuse — are eligible to apply for compensation, provided they previously identified themselves to the diocese as a survivor of childhood sexual abuse to the Diocese on or before Tuesday, Feb. 26.

Applications will be accepted through May 28, church officials said.

Information about the program and claims procedures are available on the diocese’s website, dioceseofgreensburg.org, and at www.commonwealthmediation.com.

Church officials said the fund will be open to survivors regardless of whether their abuse fell outside of the statute of limitations for civil suits.

In some dioceses, accepting a compensation fund settlement requires survivors to sign away any future right to sue. It was unclear whether that will be the case in the Greensburg diocese.

Catholic dioceses across the state announced they would underwrite compensation funds for clergy abuse survivors in November shortly after an effort to open the statute limitations to old abuse cases stalled in the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

State lawmakers who launched the effort to open the statute in the wake of the Pennsylvania grand jury report that detailed rampant allegations of child sexual abuse by Catholic clergy across the state say they intend to renew those efforts this year.

Malesic said the Greensburg diocese fund will be administered independently by Paul Finn and Brian Mone of Commonwealth Mediation and Conciliation, Inc.

“I want to be sure we do everything possible to assist survivors in the healing process,” Malesic said in a prepared statement issued with the announcement. “Their stories, their pain and their anguish have had a tremendous impact on me. This is more than a compensation fund. This is a commitment to listening to and supporting the same people we have failed to protect.”

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter .