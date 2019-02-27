Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Greensburg joins other Pa. Catholic dioceses in launching sexual abuse fund | TribLIVE.com
Watch live: Michael Cohen speaks about Trump before House committee 
Westmoreland

Greensburg joins other Pa. Catholic dioceses in launching sexual abuse fund

Deb Erdley
Deb Erdley | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 11:16 a.m
809183_web1_PTR-CompensationFunds04
Bishop Edward C. Malesic talks to the press before the start of the Diocese of Greensburg listening session on priest abuse at Blessed Sacrament in Greensburg, on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Bishop Edward C. Malesic talks to the press before the start of the Diocese of Greensburg listening session on priest abuse at Blessed Sacrament in Greensburg, on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018.

About an hour ago

The Greensburg Catholic Diocese on Wednesday announced the launch of a compensations fund for victims of clergy sexual abuse. The diocese, which includes Westmoreland, Fayette, Indiana and Armstrong counties, was the last of seven statewide to launch such a fund.

Greensburg Bishop Edward C. Malesic said those who were sexually abused when they were under the age of 18 by a priest, deacon or seminarian of the diocese — or by a priest or deacon from another diocese or religious order who had faculties and was in active ministry within the diocese at the time of the abuse — are eligible to apply for compensation, provided they previously identified themselves to the diocese as a survivor of childhood sexual abuse to the Diocese on or before Tuesday, Feb. 26.

Applications will be accepted through May 28, church officials said.

Information about the program and claims procedures are available on the diocese’s website, dioceseofgreensburg.org, and at www.commonwealthmediation.com.

Church officials said the fund will be open to survivors regardless of whether their abuse fell outside of the statute of limitations for civil suits.

In some dioceses, accepting a compensation fund settlement requires survivors to sign away any future right to sue. It was unclear whether that will be the case in the Greensburg diocese.

Catholic dioceses across the state announced they would underwrite compensation funds for clergy abuse survivors in November shortly after an effort to open the statute limitations to old abuse cases stalled in the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

State lawmakers who launched the effort to open the statute in the wake of the Pennsylvania grand jury report that detailed rampant allegations of child sexual abuse by Catholic clergy across the state say they intend to renew those efforts this year.

Malesic said the Greensburg diocese fund will be administered independently by Paul Finn and Brian Mone of Commonwealth Mediation and Conciliation, Inc.

“I want to be sure we do everything possible to assist survivors in the healing process,” Malesic said in a prepared statement issued with the announcement. “Their stories, their pain and their anguish have had a tremendous impact on me. This is more than a compensation fund. This is a commitment to listening to and supporting the same people we have failed to protect.”

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.