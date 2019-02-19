Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Greensburg fires longtime city planning director
Greensburg fires longtime city planning director

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Tuesday, February 19, 2019 4:48 p.m
Barbara Ciampini

Barbara Ciampini, who has run Greensburg’s planning and development department for decades, has been fired.

Greensburg City Council met Monday in a special session to handle the matter, Mayor Robert Bell confirmed.

Council’s decision was unanimous, he said.

Bell said he could not immediately discuss the reason for the firing, calling it is a “personnel issue.” Further details may be made available later, he said.

Ciampini said she had no comment.

City councilman Gregory Mertz said he could not comment on personnel matters. Other council members could not immediately be reached.

She worked for the city for about 35 years and was deeply involved in business development in Greensburg, working closely with the Greensburg Community Development Corporation, Historical and Architectural Review Board and city council. Almost any construction or renovation project in the city was under her purview.

Her annual salary was $73,500.

Tuesday’s Historical and Architectural Review Board meeting was cancelled at the last minute due to a lack of quorum.

Board Chair Barbara Jones told those in attendance that the meeting was cancelled minutes before it began. The cancellation was because several board members were not in attendance, not because Ciampini was absent, she said.

She expects next month’s meeting to happen as scheduled whether or not the city has picked a new planning director,.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

