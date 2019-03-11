Greensburg may be attempting to ‘cure’ possible Sunshine Act misstep

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Greensburg officials may be moving to “cure” what could be a violation of the state’s Sunshine Act on Monday night, when they vote on whether to ratify a unanimous vote to fire longtime Planning Director Barbara Ciampini that occurred at an unadvertised meeting.

Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act requires government agencies to “deliberate and take official action on agency business” at advertised meetings that are open to the public. Unscheduled, impromptu discussions and decisions are not exempt, according to the law.

Greensburg Mayor Robert Bell said city council voted unanimously to terminate Ciampini on Feb. 18, after an informal meeting that occurred when the mayor and all four council members got together after an unrelated recreation board meeting.

Bell announced council’s decision the following day, and the city promptly began advertising for a replacement for Ciampini. Last week, however, city officials placed a vote on the planning director’s termination on the agenda for tonight’s 7 p.m. meeting.

Ciampini, who was paid $73,500 a year, has been a fixture in city government for 35 years. Bell and members of council have declined to say what triggered her seemingly abrupt termination.

The mayor offered no explanations for the city’s decision to revisit its action on the planning director.

Bell told the Tribune-Review he expects council to cast a unanimous ballot to dismiss Ciampini and indicated they would not discuss the reasons behind that decision.

Melissa Melewsky, a media lawyer for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said government bodies are permitted to discuss personnel matters behind closed doors.

“But the actual firing or hiring has to take place at a public meeting. They can only take official action at a public meeting. I think what they’re trying to do here is to effect a cure. The court has said if you realize you did something the wrong way, you can cure it by doing it the right way,” Melewsky said.

She said if that’s the case “it should be accompanied by an admission of wrongdoing and a pledge to do better in the future. That usually doesn’t happen, but it should,” she said.

Greensburg’s move to ratify the earlier vote takes place as news organizations across the country mark the beginning of Sunshine Week, which includes a national campaign that emphasizes the importance of open government and the dangers of government secrecy.

Bradford Simpson, president of the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said the campaign endeavors to educate the public about citizens rights under Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act and the Right to Know Law.

“These laws codify open government concepts that predate this nation and recognize the fact that government functions best when citizens are fully informed and actively involved in government decisions,” Simpson wrote in an editorial Monday.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter .