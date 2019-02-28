Greensburg Open bowling tournament marks 30th year

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Greensburg Open bowling tournament will return to Main Bowling Center Sunday for its 30th year, likely attracting hundreds of bowlers to compete for a $1,500 first-place prize.

Bowling center manager Jim Heater created the tournament in 1990.

“I kind of took a couple different formats from other tournaments and put them into one,” he said.

That first year there were about 90 bowlers. Last year there were more than 400, and Heater expects a similar turnout in 2019.

Because of the large number of competitors the preliminary round takes place over three weekends — March 3, 10 and 17.

Each competitor bowls four games in the preliminaries Their worst game is dropped from their score.

The 32 bowlers wit the highest combined score go on to the finals, which are held immediately following the last preliminary round on March 17.

There are additional cash prizes for the bowlers who come in 60th place or better, and bonuses for seniors, women and youths.

It costs $50 to enter.

Those interested can enter by calling the alley at 724-837-0708, or by stopping in.

The first preliminary round starts 10 a.m. Sunday.

