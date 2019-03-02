Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Greensburg seeks new recreation program manager | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Greensburg seeks new recreation program manager

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Saturday, March 2, 2019 12:45 p.m
811225_web1_gtr-lo-lynchbikeNEW-101818
Jeffery Carter, 4, of Greensburg, rides his bike weaving through the parking blocks, while taking a walk with his grandfather at Lynch Field in Greensburg, on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018.

31 minutes ago

Greensburg is looking for a new program manager for its recreation department.

Previous manager Frank Lehman retired this month after 35 years with the department.

“He’s been a figure within our community for so long, and he’s very well respected, and has done a lot for recreation here,” said City Administrator Kelsye Milliron.

Lehman could not be reached for comment.

Longtime recreation facilities manager Trudy Ivory is handling Lehman’s responsibilities during the search.

The recreation program manager is responsible for running the city’s many sporting activities, including the soccer, baseball and football programs.

The department is looking for candidates with at least two years experience in recreation. The person hired must either live in Greensburg or be willing to move to the city within a year of taking the job. The annual salary will start between $45,000 and $48,000.

Lehman made almost $53,000 a year.

The city will choose a new program manager in March, Ivory said.

“We’ve got some really promising applications,” Ivory said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.