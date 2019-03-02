Greensburg seeks new recreation program manager

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Greensburg is looking for a new program manager for its recreation department.

Previous manager Frank Lehman retired this month after 35 years with the department.

“He’s been a figure within our community for so long, and he’s very well respected, and has done a lot for recreation here,” said City Administrator Kelsye Milliron.

Lehman could not be reached for comment.

Longtime recreation facilities manager Trudy Ivory is handling Lehman’s responsibilities during the search.

The recreation program manager is responsible for running the city’s many sporting activities, including the soccer, baseball and football programs.

The department is looking for candidates with at least two years experience in recreation. The person hired must either live in Greensburg or be willing to move to the city within a year of taking the job. The annual salary will start between $45,000 and $48,000.

Lehman made almost $53,000 a year.

The city will choose a new program manager in March, Ivory said.

“We’ve got some really promising applications,” Ivory said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter .