Greensburg woman accused of leaving 2 children alone in crib

Greensburg police allege a 23-year-old woman left her two young children home alone in a crib when she went to work last week.

The children are 1 and 2 years old.

Two counts of endangering the welfare of children were filed against Sierra S. Manges of Greensburg with District Judge Chris Flanigan. The complaint was sent via mailed summons.

Patrolman John Carnes reported in an affidavit of probable cause that police were alerted by a neighbor at 2:20 p.m. Feb. 27 that Manges may have left the two children home unsupervised.

Carnes said in court documents that when he arrived at the residence on the 500 block of Snite Way, he found the two children alone and crying inside the same crib.

Court documents said while Carnes was still investigating, Manges returned home “because she had a bad feeling in her gut.” Carnes said Manges claimed she was only going to be gone about 20 minutes, and had asked a neighbor to watch the children.

Carnes contacted the neighbor who said he was not asked by Manges to watch her children

Police said Westmoreland County Children and Youth Services was also notified.

A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled May 2.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter .