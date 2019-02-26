Greensburg’s Nevin arena awaits Penguins’ ‘Renovate the Rink’ vote count

Fans of ice skating and ice hockey in Greensburg are holding their breath as they wait to see whether the Pittsburgh Penguins will award the Kirk S. Nevin Arena $100,000 for renovations.

The arena is one of three finalists in the NHL hockey team’s “Renovate the Rink” contest. Whichever rink gets the most votes will win the prize.

Voting closed last week, but the Penguins will keep the competitors in suspense a while longer.

Nevin arena manager Trudy Ivory said she’s been invited to attend the Penguins’ game against the Boston Bruins March 10 — as have officials from the Ice Mine in Connellsville and the Hess Ice Rink in New Castle — the other finalists. The winner will be announced at the game.

“I feel pretty good,” Ivory said. I think we’ve got a great fan base, and I think we’ve got a nice, populated area around us.”

Ivory said local businesses and organizations have been enthusiastically drumming up votes.

On Feb. 16, the rink turned its public skate into a “Renovate the Rink” night with prizes provided by the Penguins.

Ivory said her campaigning efforts over the last month have almost been a full-time job.

Kirk S. Nevin Arena was constructed in 1968 and hasn’t been renovated since 1998.

It flooded in September as heavy rain saturated nearby Lynch Field.

