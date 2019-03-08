Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Guy Fieri could bring his Taco Joint to planned casino at Westmoreland Mall | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Guy Fieri could bring his Taco Joint to planned casino at Westmoreland Mall

Megan Tomasic
Megan Tomasic | Friday, March 8, 2019 4:56 p.m
741641_web1_gtr-casino2
A rendering of the inside of a proposed mini casino at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield.
741641_web1_gtr-Casino39-010319
Guy Fieri’s Taco Joint could land inside the casino at Westmoreland Mall.
741641_web1_gtr-Casino41-010319
A photo of a Sports & Social area at Atlanta, Georgia’s Live! At the Battery.
741641_web1_gtr-CasinoTacos46-010319
TV personality Guy Fieri poses for a portrait Wednesday, May 4, 2011 in New York. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen)

48 minutes ago

Hempfield could land a little star power along with a mini casino planned for Westmoreland Mall.

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri’s Taco Joint could be one of the options among entertainment options planned to go into the former Bon-Ton department store space.

The Cordish Co., the Baltimore-based group heading the proposed mini casino project, has an existing relationship with Fieri, a restauranteur, author and host of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and other Food Network shows.

His taco restaurant opened a location in August at Texas Live! — $1.25 billion stadium and mixed-use district that Cordish developed in Arlington, Texas. The menu includes taco variations, such as a cheeseburger taco, crispy avocado and drunken shrimp, along with homemade salsas and a full bar with specialty margaritas.

Guy Fieri’s Dive & Taco Joint is scheduled to open this month in Kansas City, Mo.

Carmen Gonzales, director of communications at Live! Casino & Hotel, said the company has “not released any official confirmations on specific tenants at the property.”

Renderings Cordish provided in December for the proposed casino in Hempfield also show a space for a nightlife venue, with a mechanical bull, a bar and dance floor. Company officials previously said the space will make the casino a destination rather than just slots and table games.

Called PBR at Cordish developments in Texas, Missouri and Atlanta, the partnership with Professional Bull Riders could carry over to the Hempfield location, Cordish officials have said.

The final proposal, called Sports & Social, could lead the casino into sports betting, which is now legal in Pennsylvania. A bar with several televisions and an upstairs area at Cordish’s Atlanta location is a good representation of what the feature bar will look and feel like at the Hempfield location, company officials have said.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.