Guy Fieri could bring his Taco Joint to planned casino at Westmoreland Mall

Hempfield could land a little star power along with a mini casino planned for Westmoreland Mall.

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri’s Taco Joint could be one of the options among entertainment options planned to go into the former Bon-Ton department store space.

The Cordish Co., the Baltimore-based group heading the proposed mini casino project, has an existing relationship with Fieri, a restauranteur, author and host of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and other Food Network shows.

His taco restaurant opened a location in August at Texas Live! — $1.25 billion stadium and mixed-use district that Cordish developed in Arlington, Texas. The menu includes taco variations, such as a cheeseburger taco, crispy avocado and drunken shrimp, along with homemade salsas and a full bar with specialty margaritas.

Guy Fieri’s Dive & Taco Joint is scheduled to open this month in Kansas City, Mo.

Carmen Gonzales, director of communications at Live! Casino & Hotel, said the company has “not released any official confirmations on specific tenants at the property.”

Renderings Cordish provided in December for the proposed casino in Hempfield also show a space for a nightlife venue, with a mechanical bull, a bar and dance floor. Company officials previously said the space will make the casino a destination rather than just slots and table games.

Called PBR at Cordish developments in Texas, Missouri and Atlanta, the partnership with Professional Bull Riders could carry over to the Hempfield location, Cordish officials have said.

The final proposal, called Sports & Social, could lead the casino into sports betting, which is now legal in Pennsylvania. A bar with several televisions and an upstairs area at Cordish’s Atlanta location is a good representation of what the feature bar will look and feel like at the Hempfield location, company officials have said.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@tribweb.com or via Twitter .