Hempfield Area closed for second day as wind-related power outages linger

Hempfield Area students are getting some unexpected days off as several schools are still without full electricity from Sunday’s high winds.

Maxwell Elementary does not have power after trees fell on power lines, said district superintendent Tammy Wolicki. Those trees must be removed before the lines can be repaired, she said.

Other buildings — Harrold Middle School and Hempfield Area High School — have limited electricity but that means the heating systems are not fully operational, she said. The limited power also renders the high school kitchen inoperable.

About 7,000 West Penn Power customers in Westmoreland County remained out of service Tuesday morning. The Sunday wind storms downed trees, poles and wires, forced schools to adjust schedules and sent emergency responders to hundreds of calls.

About 130,000 West Penn customers were affected and the utility has had crews working to make repairs in what is expected to be a “multi-day event.” Estimates for the restoration of service in Westmoreland County range from Wednesday to Saturday, according to the utility’s outage map.

“We have been and will continue to have regular communication with West Penn representatives regarding these issues,” Wolicki said in an email.

Power at Stanwood Elementary was fully restored at 9 a.m. Tuesday. There was no damage found at the building, Wolicki said. Other buildings will be assessed when power is restored.

The district also was closed Monday. The school board will discuss possible makeup days next month.

Penn-Trafford students were affected by power outages, too. Level Green Elementary School remained closed Tuesday and students and staff at that building will operate on a two-hour delay Wednesday, said assistant superintendent Scott Inglese.

“There’s a tree down that took out power lines,” he said.

Level Green Elementary students will be taken to the high school for classes Wednesday. Portable heaters are working in the elementary building to ward off frozen pipes and some food and drinks will have to be thrown away, Inglese said.

The entire district was closed Monday, but the majority of buildings had power restored that day, according to a message to parents.

Power outages affected schools elsewhere in the area, including Mother of Sorrows Catholic School in Murrysville, Bethlehem-Center in Washington County and South Park Elementary Center in Allegheny County.

