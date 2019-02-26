Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hempfield Area closed for second day as wind-related power outages linger | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Hempfield Area closed for second day as wind-related power outages linger

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 10:59 a.m
803688_web1_gtr-OutageHours-120118

55 minutes ago

Hempfield Area students are getting some unexpected days off as several schools are still without full electricity from Sunday’s high winds.

Maxwell Elementary does not have power after trees fell on power lines, said district superintendent Tammy Wolicki. Those trees must be removed before the lines can be repaired, she said.

Other buildings — Harrold Middle School and Hempfield Area High School — have limited electricity but that means the heating systems are not fully operational, she said. The limited power also renders the high school kitchen inoperable.

About 7,000 West Penn Power customers in Westmoreland County remained out of service Tuesday morning. The Sunday wind storms downed trees, poles and wires, forced schools to adjust schedules and sent emergency responders to hundreds of calls.

About 130,000 West Penn customers were affected and the utility has had crews working to make repairs in what is expected to be a “multi-day event.” Estimates for the restoration of service in Westmoreland County range from Wednesday to Saturday, according to the utility’s outage map.

“We have been and will continue to have regular communication with West Penn representatives regarding these issues,” Wolicki said in an email.

Power at Stanwood Elementary was fully restored at 9 a.m. Tuesday. There was no damage found at the building, Wolicki said. Other buildings will be assessed when power is restored.

The district also was closed Monday. The school board will discuss possible makeup days next month.

Penn-Trafford students were affected by power outages, too. Level Green Elementary School remained closed Tuesday and students and staff at that building will operate on a two-hour delay Wednesday, said assistant superintendent Scott Inglese.

“There’s a tree down that took out power lines,” he said.

Level Green Elementary students will be taken to the high school for classes Wednesday. Portable heaters are working in the elementary building to ward off frozen pipes and some food and drinks will have to be thrown away, Inglese said.

The entire district was closed Monday, but the majority of buildings had power restored that day, according to a message to parents.

Power outages affected schools elsewhere in the area, including Mother of Sorrows Catholic School in Murrysville, Bethlehem-Center in Washington County and South Park Elementary Center in Allegheny County.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.