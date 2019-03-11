Hempfield man accused of cruelty after humane agents seize two dogs

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A 70-year-old Hempfield man was arraigned on multiple animal cruelty complaints Monday after a Westmoreland County humane agent reported authorities seized two malnourished dogs off his property since December.

Humane agent Andrea Palmer of the All but Furgotten animal rescue and city police Lt. Rob Jones allege that authorities received a public complaint Dec. 13 that James H. Jones had an emaciated dog on his property on Aleasha Lane.

“The dog had bedded down in some straw that was stored in a closed business. The dog had visible ribs, vertebrae and hip bones,” Rob Jones said in court documents.

The dog was provided food and water. Palmer subsequently instructed James Jones that he would have to have the dog examined by a veterinarian due to its poor condition.

On Dec. 31, Jones and Palmer returned and learned “(James) Jones failed to have the dog medically examined or treated.”

“When approaching the dog, it could barely raise its head,” Rob Jones wrote in court documents filed before Youngwood District Judge Anthony Bompiani.

According to court documents, the dog was taken to an area veterinarian but had to be euthanized due to its poor health.

While speaking with James Jones about the case, the officers noticed another dog that appeared to be limping and sleeping in an unheated barn.

Court documents said Palmer told James he had until Jan. 9 to take the dog to be examined and treated by a veterinarian. A few days later, Jones told Palmer “the dog had been seen by a veterinarian and was good health.”

However, when officers returned to the property Jan. 11, they seized the dog and took it to a veterinarian after finding it was still suffering from multiple medical maladies.

“After being on medication, the dog has shown noticeable improvement,” officials said in the complaint.

James Jones, who was released on unsecured bond, could not be reached for comment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled March 26 before Bompiani.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter .