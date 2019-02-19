Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Hempfield man will attempt to reclaim Recorder of Deeds post | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Hempfield man will attempt to reclaim Recorder of Deeds post

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, February 19, 2019 7:44 p.m
Frank Schiefer

Republican Frank Schiefer will attempt to reclaim the Westmoreland County Recorder of Deeds post, a job he lost in 2015.

Schiefer, 38, of Hempfield served as Recorder of Deeds from 2012 through 2015, when he was defeated by the man he originally beat four years earlier to win the office. Schiefer ousted three-term Democratic incumbent Tom Murphy in the 2011 election. Murphy won back his office from Schiefer in 2015.

Murphy has said he will run for re-election this year.

“I’m excited to have the chance to implement the many customer service-friendly policies and cost-savings tools that were stopped after I left office,” Schiefer said.

The Recorder of Deeds oversees all county property records.

Schiefer touted his accomplishments during his four-year stint as head of the office, which included expansion of operating hours and enhanced online access to records.

After leaving office he worked for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and last year was re-elected to serve a fourth term representing Westmoreland County on the Republican State Committee. Schiefer previously served as an elected Westmoreland County Jury Commissioner from 2009 to 2012.

He is a 1999 graduate of Hempfield Area High School and has a bachelor of arts degree in political science from West Virginia University.

He is married and has two children.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
