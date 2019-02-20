Hempfield’s amphitheater to open May 18

After months of planning and debates over the price tag, Hempfield’s amphitheater officially has an opening date.

Hempfield officials will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 18 with speeches from township supervisors at Hempfield Park, along with performances and food trucks, Director of Parks and Recreation Aaron Siko said Wednesday.

Siko would not name the bands at this time, but said that two different bands could appear. Officials have yet to decide when the ceremony will start on May 18.

Once the theater is up and running, supervisors hope to host concert series throughout the summer.

Work on the $382,000 amphitheater started in July. After the concrete foundation was poured, all that was left was to assemble the prefabricated theater.

The amphitheater was paid for out of the township parks fund, which receives money from grants, private donations, and the sale of the township sewer system to the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@tribweb.com or via Twitter .