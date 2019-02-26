Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Herminie man accused by troopers of injuring infant girl

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 11:35 a.m
Paul Peirce | Tribune-Review
Shane M. Morrison, 20, of Herminie, led from Hempfield District Judge Mark Mansour’s office by state trooper following arraignment Feb. 26, 2019.

A 20-year-old Herminie man was arraigned Tuesday on multiple criminal charges for allegedly assaulting an 8-month-old infant girl he was babysitting last November.

Shane M. Morrison was arraigned before Hempfield District Judge Mark Mansour on charges of aggravated assault on a child less than 13-years-old, simple assault and reckless endangerment. Mansour ordered Morrison held in the Westmoreland County Prison after he failed to post $100,000 bail pending a preliminary hearing March 8.

Trooper Evan Terek alleges in an affidavit of probable cause that the baby’s mother and Morrison took the child into the Urgent Care facility in North Huntingdon Nov. 24 for treatment of a visible bruise on the right side of her head with severe swelling.

Court records said the child was subsequently taken to Excela Health Westmoreland hospital in Greensburg and transferred the same day to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Terek reported that state police were notified by Dr. Jennifer Clarke, a pediatrician at Children’s Hospital, that the infant girl suffered a skull fracture with extensive scalp swelling and bruises on her right forearm and upper gum line in her mouth.

“It is Dr. Clarke’s medical opinion that these injuries are the result of physical abuse. There was a traumatic event suffered by the infant that caused her serious bodily injury within a week (prior to) being treated,” Terek wrote in court documents.

The baby’s mother told police that Morrison and she noticed a bump on their child’s head Nov. 21, and the swelling got worse over the next three days so they sought medical treatment.

Terek reported that she first noticed the injury when she returned home from work the evening of Nov. 21 while Morrison was watching the infant. She said the baby did not appear injured when she left for work at 4 p.m.

According to Terek, Morrison said that the baby’s “bump” was brought to his attention by his fiance Nov. 21.

Morrison told Terek that the couple “has a cat that has been swatting the infant’s face while she was driving from a bottle … which may have caused the injuries to her mouth and arm.”

Terek said Morrison has repeatedly denied causing the infant’s injuries in interviews.

The complaint was filed after troopers obtained the child’s medical records.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

