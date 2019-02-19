I-70 cleared after disabled vehicle snarls traffic

A disabled delivery truck caused major traffic backups on I-70 westbound near the 56 mile marker near New Stanton Tuesday night, according to Westmoreland County 911.

The disabled vehicle was originally reported as a crash around 7 p.m., but first responders were unable to find any evidence of one, instead only finding the disabled truck, according to dispatchers.

There were no injuries.

Fort Allen Volunteer Fire Department was on the scene, which has cleared.

It was the second incident to disrupt traffic on I-70 Tuesday night.

The first happened near the Smithton exit in Hempfield Township around 5:30 p.m. The road was closed for about an hour.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter .