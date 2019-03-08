Inclusive theater troupe will hold auditions for upcoming season on March 24

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Acting Up, an inclusive theater troupe for people of all ability levels led by Megan Nelson of Export, will hold auditions for its upcoming season on March 24 in Murrysville.

Actors in grades 1 through 5 will be asked to introduce themselves, recite a poem or tell a joke and sing a song of their choice.

Those grades 6 and older, up through adults, will be asked to introduce themselves, recite a monologue of less than 60 seconds and sing a song of their choice acapella.

Auditions will run through groups of nine actors in blocks of 30 minutes. Schedule an audition beginning March 9 by calling 724-516-3662 or emailing welcometomusic.info@gmail.com.

In the past year or so, the group has staged productions of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” as well as “An Adventure with Winnie the Pooh.”

Auditions will be at First Presbyterian Church, 3202 North Hills Road in Murrysville.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.