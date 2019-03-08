Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Inclusive theater troupe will hold auditions for upcoming season on March 24 | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Inclusive theater troupe will hold auditions for upcoming season on March 24

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, March 8, 2019 11:23 a.m
834140_web1_gtr-elfjr3-121218
Submitted photo
Elves dance in Christmas Town during rehearsal for Acting Up’s 2018 production of “Elf Jr.” In the back row, from the left, is William DeCarlo, Gia Pinto and Anna Pinto. In the front, Anna Smith and Addy Campanella.

About an hour ago

Acting Up, an inclusive theater troupe for people of all ability levels led by Megan Nelson of Export, will hold auditions for its upcoming season on March 24 in Murrysville.

Actors in grades 1 through 5 will be asked to introduce themselves, recite a poem or tell a joke and sing a song of their choice.

Those grades 6 and older, up through adults, will be asked to introduce themselves, recite a monologue of less than 60 seconds and sing a song of their choice acapella.

Auditions will run through groups of nine actors in blocks of 30 minutes. Schedule an audition beginning March 9 by calling 724-516-3662 or emailing welcometomusic.info@gmail.com.

In the past year or so, the group has staged productions of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” as well as “An Adventure with Winnie the Pooh.”

Auditions will be at First Presbyterian Church, 3202 North Hills Road in Murrysville.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.