Invisible Man Brewing coming to downtown Greensburg
Westmoreland

Invisible Man Brewing coming to downtown Greensburg

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 1:30 a.m
Jacob Tierney | Tribune-Review
Invisible Man Brewing owners Sean McLaughlin and Stephanie Victor, and McLaughlin’s dog Nala, stand in the brewery’s new home on South Pennsylvania Avenue in Greensburg Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

Invisible Man Brewing is about to get a lot more visible with a new home in downtown Greensburg.

The brewery, which was announced in September, purchased 132 S. Pennsylvania Ave. this month.

Owners Sean McLaughlin and Stephanie Victor hope to open the brewery and tasting room sometime in late spring or early summer. The pair said they spent months looking at buildings in Greensburg before finding their location, which until recently held the Second Nature furniture store.

“We looked at every building in Greensburg,” Victor said. “We kind of lucked into this spot.”

The building has been recently renovated and has plenty of space for Invisible Man, with a basement for brewing equipment and a spacious first floor for the tasting room.

“We just want to create a place for people to hang out,” Victor said.

Second Nature closed last month.

Invisible Man plans to have a selection of at least five beers to choose from when it opens, running the gamut from stouts to IPAs to Belgians, all created by brewer Ted Mellors.

“Whatever our patrons like, we’re going to supply them,” McLaughlin said.

The tasting room won’t have a kitchen, but McLaughlin and Victor hope to hold events with local food trucks and will encourage patrons to have food delivered from local restaurants to the brewery.

There has not been a brewery in the city since Red Star Brewery at the Greensburg Train Station closed in 2010.

Victor said they were committed to finding a location in the city. She predicted a surge of new businesses and development downtown.

“We both think within the next few years that this is going to take off,” she said.

Her husband Danny Victor owns Hugo’s Taproom on West Pittsburgh Street. Once the brewery opens, she expects Invisible Man will always be on tap at Hugo’s.

It’s a good time to be in the beer business, with a craft beer boom bringing new drinks to new audiences, she said.

“There’s breweries popping up by the dozen,” she said.

There’s still plenty of work to do in the building, including installing all the brewing equipment, but McLaughlin and Victor say they’ll open as soon as they’re ready.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

