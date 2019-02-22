Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Irwin appoints new EMA director | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Irwin appoints new EMA director

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Friday, February 22, 2019
Joe Napsha | Tribune-Review
Robert Leuthold, Irwin’s new emergency management coordinator.

Irwin Borough has appointed a paramedic supervisor at North Huntingdon EMS/Rescue as the borough’s new emergency management coordinator.

Robert Leuthold, 40, of North Huntingdon, was named by council at its Feb. 13 meeting to replace Christian Koury, who resigned in July.

Leuthold, a member of the Irwin Volunteer Fire Department, said his first order of business will be to complete all of the pre-planning of responses in case there is an emergency.

With the pre-planning, “others on the staff can get moving in the right direction,” Leuthold said.

Leuthold is part of the EMS/Rescue swift water rescue team, which was deployed on Feb. 9, 10 and 14 to search Brush Creek for a body that reportedly was seen in the Larimer area of North Huntingdon on Feb. 9.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
