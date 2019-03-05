Irwin tables proposed amusement tax

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Irwin Borough officials this week decided to delay until at least April any decision on whether to implement an amusement tax.

Options for the proposed tax, which has stirred controversy, include a levy of 5 percent or a flat 50 cents on the price of tickets sold at entertainment venues in the borough, such as The Lamp Theatre.

The potential tax drew heavy criticism from Lamp supporters, who contend it would hurt the theater’s ability to offer a variety of programming. The renovated Lamp reopened in 2015 after being closed since 2004.

Council discussed the issue during a Tuesday workshop session, but Council President Rick Burdelski said the borough shouldn’t make any decision at its March 13 meeting because two members — Ron Romeo and Michael Yunn — were absent from the workshop. The proposed tax has been off council’s agenda since October.

Burdelski said the two councilmen are “sympathetic to the other side,” referring to the Lamp supporters.

During a February debate, Romeo said council should “look at this thing a little closer.”

Council members met with Lamp representatives to discuss the matter, as they had promised last month, Burdelski said.

Mike Caralli, a Lamp board member, asked council in February to take “baby steps” if it implements a tax. Caralli was opposed to a 5 percent tax on the ticket sales.

If the 5 percent tax had been implemented in 2018, the estimated $572,000 the Lamp received from ticket sales would have generated about $28,600 in revenue for the borough.

The Lamp attracted about 25,000 patrons last year, according to a recent theatre newsletter. That would have generated about $12,500 if a 50-cent fee had been in place.

Council last year also discussed levying a $1-a-ticket fee.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@tribweb.com or via Twitter .