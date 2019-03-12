Iwo Jima veteran from South Hills to speak at Saint Vincent

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

One of World War II’s “Greatest Generation,” who took part in the Battle of Iwo Jima, will relate his wartime experiences in a March 18 presentation at Saint Vincent College in Unity.

South Hills resident Jack Watson will discuss his military service with Todd DePastino, a Mt. Lebanon native who is the founder and director of the Pittsburgh-based nonprofit Veterans Breakfast Club, which is dedicated to sharing veterans’ stories with the public.

Watson, now in his 90s, is a 1942 graduate of the Saint Vincent Prep School. His presentation is set for 7:30 p.m. in the college’s Fred M. Rogers Center. No tickets are required for the event, which is open to the public at no charge.

DePastino, who holds a doctorate in American history from Yale University, has taught at several institutions, including Waynesburg University, where he won the Lucas-Hathaway Teaching Excellence Award. He has written seven books, including “Bill Mauldin: A Life Up Front,” which won Fordham University’s 2009 Ann M. Sperber Prize for best biography of a major media figure.

Founded in 2009, the Veterans Breakfast Club promotes veteran storytelling programs, to preserve and share veterans’ stories and to raise public awareness about their experiences.

The March 18 program is part of Saint Vincent College’s LEARN Speaker Series — which stands for Listen, Evaluate, Analyze, Reflect and Navigate. Begun in 2013, the series focuses on contemporary issues or personal growth, with the goal of preparing students for the world of today.

For more details, contact the Saint Vincent Office of Campus Life at 724-805-2094.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter .