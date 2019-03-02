Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Jeannette Legion will mark 100th year with dinner, music | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Jeannette Legion will mark 100th year with dinner, music

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Saturday, March 2, 2019 5:30 a.m
824009_web1_gtr-JntLegion100-030319
Jeannette American Legion Post 344
Bingo is held the first Sunday of the month, September through May, at the Jeannette American Legion post.

About an hour ago

Jeannette American Legion Post 344 will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a March 16 dinner.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. at the post hall, a former movie theater at 109 S. Fifth St., Jeannette. The $30 cost includes dinner, catered by local restaurant DeNunzio’s at about 7 p.m., and a performance by the Fabulous Gemtones, at 8 p.m.

The Gemtones band features four vocalists who sing a variety of music including oldies, soul, rock and pop.

Legion officials and Jeannette Mayor Curtis Antoniak are expected to be on hand to join in the celebration.

For tickets, call the Legion at 724-523-6231.

Under the leadership of Commander Arthur “Sonny” Blasco, the Jeannette Legion post has increased its community involvement. Vice Commander Rick Loughner noted the post awards scholarships to local high school students and supports youth sports teams.

In addition to musical performers, the Legion post hosts Jeannette Business Association functions at its hall. Bingo is held the first Sunday of each month, September through May.

“We’ve tried to become very active in the community,” said Loughner. “We actually are comprised of four different entities” — veterans who have served in the military, a Sons of the American Legion group, an auxiliary group of veterans’ spouses and descendants, and social members.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.