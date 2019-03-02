Jeannette Legion will mark 100th year with dinner, music

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Jeannette American Legion Post 344 will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a March 16 dinner.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. at the post hall, a former movie theater at 109 S. Fifth St., Jeannette. The $30 cost includes dinner, catered by local restaurant DeNunzio’s at about 7 p.m., and a performance by the Fabulous Gemtones, at 8 p.m.

The Gemtones band features four vocalists who sing a variety of music including oldies, soul, rock and pop.

Legion officials and Jeannette Mayor Curtis Antoniak are expected to be on hand to join in the celebration.

For tickets, call the Legion at 724-523-6231.

Under the leadership of Commander Arthur “Sonny” Blasco, the Jeannette Legion post has increased its community involvement. Vice Commander Rick Loughner noted the post awards scholarships to local high school students and supports youth sports teams.

In addition to musical performers, the Legion post hosts Jeannette Business Association functions at its hall. Bingo is held the first Sunday of each month, September through May.

“We’ve tried to become very active in the community,” said Loughner. “We actually are comprised of four different entities” — veterans who have served in the military, a Sons of the American Legion group, an auxiliary group of veterans’ spouses and descendants, and social members.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter .