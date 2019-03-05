Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jeannette woman accused of assaulting boyfriend and abusing puppy | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Jeannette woman accused of assaulting boyfriend and abusing puppy

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 11:45 a.m
836861_web1_CopLightsNew

54 minutes ago

Jeannette police allege a 27-year-old woman assaulted her boyfriend and abused a puppy during an argument Monday.

Crystal A. Broker was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Joseph DeMarchis on charges of simple assault, harassment and two counts each of animal cruelty and making terroristic threats. She was ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $5,000 bail.

According to court papers, James Krautz told police Broker slammed his hand in a door and sprayed Lysol in his eyes.

Patrolman Bryan DeFelice said he was called to a reported assault after 8 p.m. Monday to the home Broker and Krautz share along North Fourth Street.

DeFelice said in an affidavit of probable cause Krautz alleged that during the initial stages of an argument Broker picked up the couple’s 2-month-old puppy “and stretched its two front legs apart until it started to yelp.”

Krautz told DeFelice he “bumped into Broker” to have her release the dog for its safety. He told police Broker became agitated again and threw multiple items owned by Krautz into a trash can.

“The defendant then began grabbing the victim by the neck and sprayed (Krautz) with Lysol in his eyes and slammed his fingers shut in a bedroom door,” DeFelice wrote.

DeFelice said Krautz recorded a portion of the assault on his cell phone. DeFelice said in court papers during the assault, it was reported Broker picked up an urn containing the remains of a relative and threatened to hit Krautz and his mother with it.

Krautz’s residence appeared “in disarray” when he arrived, DeFelice reported, and Krautz appeared scratched and had a laceration on his back.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled March 14.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

