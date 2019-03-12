Jones abruptly resigns as Latrobe manager

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Wayne Jones no longer serves as Latrobe’s city manager.

Jones, who has served as manager since August 2014, abruptly resigned at Monday’s council meeting. He announced his resignation as council concluded its agenda, after recessing for an executive session on personnel matters.

Jones couldn’t be reached later for comment. He didn’t cite a specific reason for stepping down, according to Mayor Rosie Wolford, who presides at council meetings.

“He just said he’s resigning and enjoyed working with the city, and it’s time to resign,” she said.

With Robert Forish absent, Wolford and remaining council members unanimously accepted Jones’ resignation and approved a separation agreement.

Wolford, who got into a heated argument with Jones at council’s Jan. 28 agenda session, said his verbal resignation was effective immediately. She declined further comment on his resignation or the separation agreement.

City department heads will handle day-to-day city operations while a search gets under way for a new manager, she said.

At the January meeting, which concluded with an executive session for personnel discussions, the mayor and manager argued about the city’s chain of command in relation to Jones’ contract. Wolford accused Jones of displaying a lack of communication and said he should have provided her with a key to his office after he changed the lock.

“You don’t report to anybody,” Wolford told Jones at that meeting. “None of us know when you’re on vacation or know when you’re leaving the office for half a day. … You think we work for you.”

The mayor contended Jones’ contract required him to report directly to her. Jones insisted he reported to council, but to Wolford specifically only when she was leading a council meeting — an interpretation that wasn’t supported by city solicitor Zachary Kansler.

Wolford also suggested Jones may have addressed private business concerns, via email, while on duty for the city. Jones responded that he was entitled to some leeway for “infrequent” private communications and expressed concern about being micro-managed.

After the January executive session, Jones suggested the arguments related to his contract were “minor issues.”

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter .