Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Jones abruptly resigns as Latrobe manager | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Jones abruptly resigns as Latrobe manager

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 6:02 p.m
871665_web1_gtr-web-LatOffice-092617
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
The city of Latrobe municipal building, at Jefferson and Main streets.

About an hour ago

Wayne Jones no longer serves as Latrobe’s city manager.

Jones, who has served as manager since August 2014, abruptly resigned at Monday’s council meeting. He announced his resignation as council concluded its agenda, after recessing for an executive session on personnel matters.

Jones couldn’t be reached later for comment. He didn’t cite a specific reason for stepping down, according to Mayor Rosie Wolford, who presides at council meetings.

“He just said he’s resigning and enjoyed working with the city, and it’s time to resign,” she said.

With Robert Forish absent, Wolford and remaining council members unanimously accepted Jones’ resignation and approved a separation agreement.

Wolford, who got into a heated argument with Jones at council’s Jan. 28 agenda session, said his verbal resignation was effective immediately. She declined further comment on his resignation or the separation agreement.

City department heads will handle day-to-day city operations while a search gets under way for a new manager, she said.

At the January meeting, which concluded with an executive session for personnel discussions, the mayor and manager argued about the city’s chain of command in relation to Jones’ contract. Wolford accused Jones of displaying a lack of communication and said he should have provided her with a key to his office after he changed the lock.

“You don’t report to anybody,” Wolford told Jones at that meeting. “None of us know when you’re on vacation or know when you’re leaving the office for half a day. … You think we work for you.”

The mayor contended Jones’ contract required him to report directly to her. Jones insisted he reported to council, but to Wolford specifically only when she was leading a council meeting — an interpretation that wasn’t supported by city solicitor Zachary Kansler.

Wolford also suggested Jones may have addressed private business concerns, via email, while on duty for the city. Jones responded that he was entitled to some leeway for “infrequent” private communications and expressed concern about being micro-managed.

After the January executive session, Jones suggested the arguments related to his contract were “minor issues.”

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.