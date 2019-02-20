Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Judge rejects claim by attorneys for former Franklin Regional student charged in cyberattack | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Judge rejects claim by attorneys for former Franklin Regional student charged in cyberattack

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 4:11 p.m
777445_web1_Gtr-cybersenior-112416
File photo
Michaela Gabriella King

42 minutes ago

Evidence collected against a former high school student charged with launching a series of cyber attacks in 2016 that disabled computer systems throughout Westmoreland County can be used at her trial, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger rejected a defense claim that the computers and internet accounts of Michaela G. King, now 21, of Murrysville were legal as investigators probed why school and government systems crashed.

County prosecutors contend King, then an 18-year-old senior at Franklin Regional High School, purchased a program and uploaded it to flood the school’s computer system with data, police said. She was charged with two felony counts for the unlawful use of a communication device to disrupt computer functions.

Because the school used centralized servers provided by the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit, computer systems at Derry Area, Greater Latrobe, Greensburg Salem, Ligonier Valley, Kiski Area, Jeannette, Burrell, Monessen, Greensburg Central Catholic and Hempfield Area school districts, as well as the county government and the Diocese of Greensburg, were disrupted during three cyber attacks.

During an interrogation at the school in November 2016, investigators said King confessed to accessing her personal PayPal account on a school computer to purchase a $20 computer program used to launch the attacks.

King’s defense claimed police improperly accessed her private online Google account she used at the school. Information from that account pointed investigators to websites King visited on her personal computers, the defense argued. Meanwhile, King’s lawyers also sought to bar from evidence information she gave to police during a meeting with investigators at the school.

Krieger ruled both the computer search and interrogation of King was legal.

The search of her online account was permitted by the school’s computer policy, the judge said.

“As such, the search and seizure of defendant’s internet browsing history by Franklin Regional officials was supported by the requisite reasonable suspicion and the defendant abandoned any particular privacy interest she may have had in the information stored on her Google account by having it set to automatically log in,” Krieger ruled.

King is free on a $10,000 unsecured bond. A date for her trial has not been scheduled.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.