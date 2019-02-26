Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Latrobe Art Center encourages strokes of genius | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Latrobe Art Center encourages strokes of genius

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 9:44 a.m

38 minutes ago

The Latrobe Art Center offers a varierty of classes and programs, including an oil painting workshop offered Monday.

Instructor Doreen Currie helped participants with mixing colors and brushwork, along with other skills, to paint from photographs and still life settings.

The center, located at 819 Ligonier St., has other upcoming art workshops on mixed media, pour painting, landscape watercolors and more. For more information, visit LatrobeArtCenter.org.


799964_web1_gtr-lo-Latrobepainting004-022619
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Justin Luther, 40, of Derry Township, works on painting a bird during an oil painting class at the Latrobe Art Center on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.
799964_web1_gtr-lo-Latrobepainting003-022619
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Instructor Doreen Currie, 69, of Unity, demonstrates using a background to refine features of a bird during an oil painting class at the Latrobe Art Center on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.
799964_web1_gtr-lo-Latrobepainting002-022619
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Becky Mormack, 53, of Unity, works on painting an owl, while instructor Doreen Currie goes over the basics of painting a bird, during an oil painting class at the Latrobe Art Center on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.
799964_web1_gtr-lo-Latrobepainting005-022619
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Myna Sadowski (left), 72, of Scottdale, laughs as she works on painting a bird during an oil painting class at the Latrobe Art Center on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.
799964_web1_gtr-lo-Latrobepainting001-022619
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Instructor Doreen Currie, 69, of Unity, demonstrates adding shadows and highlights to make a still life “pop” during an oil painting class at the Latrobe Art Center on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.
Categories: Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.