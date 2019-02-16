Latrobe-area hotel to become a Hampton Inn in April

A plan to appeal more strongly to business travelers has prompted a renovation and re-branding effort by a Unity hotel.

The former Wingate by Wyndham hotel, on Route 30 just east of Route 981, is slated to debut as a Hampton Inn in April. While an interior makeover continues, about a fourth of the hotel’s 80 rooms remain available to guests.

Operated by Latrobe Hospitality Group, the hotel ended its ties with Wingate in October, according to general manager Mary Simms. As a Hampton Inn, the hotel will have a more recognizable identity as a business-class Hilton brand, she said.

“Hopefully, we can help the local businesses and service their hotel needs,” Simms said, referring to such Latrobe-area firms as Kennametal and Carpenter Technology Corporation’s Latrobe Specialty Metals plant.

The soon-to-be Hampton is one of just two major hotels located within sight of Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

“With the airport increasing their business, we do know that people like to stay at brands they know, where they can get those crucial points,” Simms said. She said the hotel will reintroduce a shuttle service to the airport and other local points.

The hotel’s renovation has been under way for about a year and includes a new exterior paint scheme.

“We’ve done a lot of work on the inside,” Simms added. “Our guests that normally stay here can see that it’s been a major undertaking.”

That includes a new gym, new carpeting and new guest room furniture, with a switch to LED lighting and upgraded internet service. Work most recently focused on a breakfast area.

“We’re excited. It’s been a long time coming,” Simms said of the hotel’s makeover and brand change.

The hotel has been operating with a reduced staff of 13 but soon will be hiring to increase that number to 20, she said.

The hotel can be reached at 724-539-0400.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter .