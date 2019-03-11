Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Police: 2 arrested on drug charges when heroin found during search | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Police: 2 arrested on drug charges when heroin found during search

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, March 11, 2019 10:27 a.m
864922_web1_Police-lights

About an hour ago

Latrobe Police executing a search warrant Saturday arrested two city residents on multiple heroin-possession charges after confiscating nearly three bundles of heroin and suspected drug paraphernalia inside an apartment, according to court records.

Marcus J. Grasmick, 26, and Kathy L. Runyon, 45, are charged with possession and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia filed by police. Grasmick is also charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a felon after officers recovered a .22 caliber handgun in the apartment.

According to officer Matthew Reeves, when officers arrived about 8 p.m. to serve a warrant at the couple’s apartment on the 500 block of Main Street one man was knocking on the front door, but ran away. He was subsequently detained and released.

Reeves said police subsequently forced their way into the apartment and Grasmick and Runyon were located in a back bedroom.

Reeves said in court documents that 42 stamp bags of suspected heroin, multiple empty stamp bags, syringes, a digital scale and $350 were seized in the apartment. Police also said they confiscated three cell telephones.

Grasmick and Runyon were ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bail each pending a preliminary hearing March 25 before District Judge Michael Mahady.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

Categories: Westmoreland
